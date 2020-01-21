Hawthorn Footy Club Are Heading Up To Corryong!

The residents of Corryong got a bit of a surprise this afternoon with the news coming in that the Hawthorn Footy Club would be heading up there to visit the town tomorrow (Wednesday).

The visit comes after Corryong and surrounding towns have been seriously affected by bush fires that came extremely close to the township on New Years Eve.

The town and it's residents have began the process to rebuild farms, homes and get the town back on track.

Hawthorn Footy Club will be in Corryong tomorrow with a meet & greet for the locals and Cudgewa on Thursday night.