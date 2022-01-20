Hawkesbury River Houseboat Holiday Ends In Tragedy

A family holiday on the Hawkesbury River has ended in tragic circumstances, after a man disappeared into the water on Sunday.

Police say the 32-year-old was reported missing after jumping off the boat for a swim.

Failing to resurface, a search stretched three days involving various agencies, sadly his body was found on Wednesday.

He was staying near Wiseman's Ferry with friends and family.

Locals, police, the SES and a rescue helicopter were unable to make any progress, before divers were called in.

Investigators say the man was with his two boys and two others, and were riding on a tinnie prior to the incident.

Once the group returned to the boat, the man dived out to swim the remaining 20m.

After making it to the ladder of the housebat, he went under the water again and never returned.

Police will now prepare a coroner's report.

