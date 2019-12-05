Having A Dog Makes Your Relationship Stronger, So Go Adopt/Buy That Doggo

We all know that dogs are gifts sent from heaven, always happy to see us and never the one to dampen our mood (unless they’ve destroyed the house..).

Not only do they help us smile on the darkest of days, but it turns out that having a doggo makes our relationships stronger!

According to a newly published study based on research from Rover.com, 60 percent of couples believed that their relationship had become stronger since getting a doggo.

Even more, half revealed that they spent more quality time together because of their furry friend.

Of the study participants, 88 percent of the couples agreed that getting a dog required and built team work, as well as 65 percent saying it built trust in their relationship.

Also, 43 percent confirmed they became MORE attracted to their partner after getting a dog together. There’s nothing sweeter than seeing your partner all happy and cute playing with animals!

It turns out that being a dog-person really is an important factor for many people when choosing a potential partner, with 36 percent saying it would be a deal-breaker if their partner wasn’t one.

On average, a third of couples wait til the six year mark before getting a doggo together, with many believing it’s a huge sign of commitment.

Thinking of getting a dog this Christmas?

Go for it, so long as you’re ready and able to both give it the love and attention it needs!

