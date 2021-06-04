Have Bike: Will Travel!

There's a new travel series coming to SBS and bloody yes WA, we feature heavily in the series.

It's called Trail Towns, and is hosted by world champion mountain biker, Paul van der Ploeg (Vandy) + fellow host and avid cyclist, Dieter Kahsnitz (Deetz).

The boys will be taking viewers on a ride from Canberra to Victoria to New South Wales and to Western Australia! They will be dedicating a whole episode to WA’s Southern Forests & Valleys so keep your eye out for it.

Could be the next big tourism spike here in Oz, seeing we can't leave the country right now.

Trail towns hits our screens on Saturday, 4pm.

MORE INFO: CLICK HERE





