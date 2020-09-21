Hasbro Release Disney Villains Monopoly So You Can Scheme & Steal Your Way To The Top

Hasbro & Disney have teamed up to create the most perfect and most evil version of Monopoly with the release of the Disney Villains Edition of the classic game.

The new edition of the game lets you play as one of the six iconic Disney Villains, The Evil Queen from Snow White, Maleficent from Sleeping Beauty, Hook from Peter Pan, Cruella de Vil from 101 Dalmations, Jafar from Aladdin, and Scar from The Lion King.

In this revamped version of the game, instead of purchasing properties, the aim is to buy other villains loyalties to create a monopoly of Disney Villains. So if you can't play as one of your favourite Disney Villains, you can most likely recruit them.

Ursula from The Little Mermaid, Gaston from Beauty & the Beast, Yzma from The Emperor's New Groove, all make appearances in the game and can join your crew of villains.

One of the biggest differences in the game is to swindle, scheme, and cheat your way to a win.

Monopoly: Disney Villains Edition is available for purchase on Amazon.

