Has Paul Rudd Made A Deal With The Devil? Looking THIS GOOD At 52 Is Just Rude

It’s been almost three decades since a baby-faced Paul Rudd appeared in the worst Halloween movie, but perhaps the scariest thing about that terrible slasher is the fact that Rudd seemingly hasn’t aged a day since.

In a rather rude turn of events, Paul Rudd has kept the secret location of the Fountain of Youth to himself, bathing in its glory and breaking the internet with his buttery, cherub-like skinsuit.

Rudd was tagged in a photo by Chef Asma Khan, who shared that He-Who-Shall-Not-Age and Schitts Creek star, Dan Levy, stopped by her London locale.

At 52 years old, we’re not totally convinced Paul Rudd hasn’t made some pact with the devil himself.

Give us some of your youth, dude!

To stay up-to-date on all things entertainment, follow the Hit Entertainment Podcast, available on LiSTNR: