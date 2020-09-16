Has Locky Gilbert Already Split From The Winner of The Bachelor?

The roses, the candles, the cheesy music, would make you believe that this year’s season of The Bachelor finishes with a fairytale ending, but that may not be the case.

Recently Locky Gilbert was spotted at The Peach Pit in Scarborough, with a blonde girl who isn’t one of the current contestants. Whether or not this was just a friend, it’s out of the ordinary to have the Bachelor out and about so publicly while the show is still airing.

In a now-deleted Tik Tok video posted by travelsofclaire, she suggested that she had been speaking to Gilbert.

She clarified that she was talking to Gilbert via Instagram before Bachelor filming had commenced, and he had suggested she join the show as an intruder.

Although none of this is solid proof that he is no longer with the winner of The Bachelor, we have found evidence that suggests that the three front runners, Bella, Irene & Bec are not in a relationship with Gilbert.

