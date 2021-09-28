Has Hughesy Unintentionally Confirmed Who The Masked Singer's Vampire Is?
This could be a dead giveaway.
via Network Ten
Okay, hear us out... Is this not a dead giveaway for the identity of one of the Masked Singers?!
Hughesy was confronted with a theory that American singer-songwriter Anastacia is the celebrity behind the Vampire mask.
Does his response say it all?
Listen below to find out for yourself:
