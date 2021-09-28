Has Hughesy Unintentionally Confirmed Who The Masked Singer's Vampire Is?

This could be a dead giveaway.

Article heading image for Has Hughesy Unintentionally Confirmed Who The Masked Singer's Vampire Is?

via Network Ten

Okay, hear us out... Is this not a dead giveaway for the identity of one of the Masked Singers?!

Hughesy was confronted with a theory that American singer-songwriter Anastacia is the celebrity behind the Vampire mask.

Does his response say it all?

Listen below to find out for yourself:

Stay up-to-date with all things entertainment by following the Hit Entertainment Podcast on LiSTNR, available for iOS and Android:

Nick Barrett

28 September 2021

Article by:

Nick Barrett

Hit
Entertainment
TV
The Masked Singer
Listen Live!
Hit
Entertainment
TV
The Masked Singer
Hit
Entertainment
TV
The Masked Singer
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersFAQFAQAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs