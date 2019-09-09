Hanwood Cycleway Is Starting To Take Shape!

The brand new $1.375 million cycleway, courtesy of the Griffith City Council, is on its way with major drainage work currently underway!

Thanks to funding from the NSW Active Transport Priority Cycleways Program, the cycleway will stretch from Bunnings to Murphy Road.

The construction has been happening since April this year and is expected to be complete by March 2020.

The generous cycleway will be 2.5 metres wide and will have two pedestrian bridge crossings, with one of the bridges sporting an interesting 20 metre bridge design.

This attention-grabbing bridge can be found between the Kidman Way on Main Drain J following the opening of the cycleway.

The new cycleway means the community will finally have clear access to facilities and hopefully, a much healthier lifestyle!