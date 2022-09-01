Harsher Penalties In Place For Those Who Assault Retail Workers In SA

The South Australian Government has introduced new penalties of up to seven years in prison for those convicted of assaulting retail workers.

Previously, those who assaulted retail workers on the job, including hitting or causing hitting usually would face up to three years in prison.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The South Australia Briefing - keeping you in the loop with news as it hits:

The previous law also saw those convicted of basic assault including scuffles, arguments or verbal threats faced up to two years in jail, but under the new laws, offenders face up to five years.

SA Attorney-General Kyam Maher said retail workers deserved to be treated with respect, especially after their efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"No worker should have to fear coming to work in a retail job," he said.

An average of 50 retail workers faces some sort of assault each month in South Australia.

Get the latest breaking news from SCA newsrooms around Australia. Short, simple and everything you need to know.