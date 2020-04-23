Harsher Penalties for Illegal Parking in Disability Bays
Fines set to increase
Drivers who park illegally in ACROD bays are set to face tougher penalties across Western Australia.
The state government amended regulations around the penalties, seeing fines for the misuse of ACROD bays increase from $300 to $500 with court-imposed penalties to rise from a maximum $2000 to $5000.
The regulation changes will mean WA now has some of the toughest penalties for illegal parking in disability bays in Australia, with the new regulations to come into effect from April 25th.