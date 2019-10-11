Harry Styles Wants To Give You A Gift

There is nothing better to kick off the weekend than a) it's Friday, b) a gift and c) that gift is from Harry Styles. Haz has started to tease a new project online and we pray to the sweet baby Jesus it's new music.

He recently simply Tweeted the word 'Do' that sent fans into a tail spin...

Then all of a sudden billboards started popping up all over the place, not directly referencing Harry but did have the acronym TPWK - something he used on his merch while on tour. The acronym stands for Treat People With Kindness, which we love.

Haz then also posted the same image on his Insta story.

At the same time, he launched a website that when you put your name in, it gives you a lovely compliment!

We actually love this and again, hope it means new music is on it's way!

Download the Hit app on iTunes or Google Play and stay up to date on all things Hit Network!