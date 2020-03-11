Harry Styles Set To Cover A Savage Garden Song!

Off the back of the exciting news that Harry Styles is bringing his 'Love On Tour' extravaganza to Australia, our very own Ash London caught up with the man himself to chat about what sort of show he's bringing downunder.

When the topic turns to covers Haz could possibly do, the singer reveals that the one and only SAVAGE GARDEN are on his list of 'must do's'!

Have a listen to the below to check out which Savage Garden song Harry would like to perform!

Tickets to Harry's ‘Love On Tour’ Australia 2020 are on sale 2pm Friday, March 20. Go to livenation.com.au for tickets and more info.

