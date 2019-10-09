Harry Styles Is Teasing Something Huge, We Think?

With one single word, two letters, Harry Styles has sent the internet into melt down. Either that or he pocket Tweeted.

Either way, we're excited it means something is coming.

Harry took to his Twitter page to simply post the word 'Do' and it has given us so much to think about.

Could this be a new song? A new album? How about a movie? Harry has previously DOne all of the above (geddit?).

What do you think?

Download the Hit app on iTunes or Google Play and stay up to date on all things Hit Network!