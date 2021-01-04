Harry Styles Is Reportedly Dating Olivia Wilde So Better Luck Next Time

It's a sad day for Harry Styles followers...

Especially that fan whose house he randomly rocked up at after his car broke down where he left a note saying he'd love to catch up with her since she was out at the time...

Well, looks like it's a little too late for that.

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde are reportedly dating and bloody hell, some people hit their new year resolutions fast, it's only been 5 days into 2021!

Over the weekend the pair were pictured together by Page Six at Harry's agent's wedding holding hands and looking VERY cosy in each other's company.

According to reports, the new romance was formed after working on the set of Olivia's upcoming psychological thriller, Don’t Worry Darling.

What a cute couple! But, oft, that was fast work, leave some celebs for the rest of us!

