Harry Styles Emotions Come Spilling Out In New Video

Beautiful

Article heading image for Harry Styles Emotions Come Spilling Out In New Video

Harry Styles dazzled audiences with his rendition of his song ' Falling' at the 2020 BRIT Awards and now the former One Direction has dropped the video to the beautiful track.

In the video we see Haz performing at a piano as water begins to spill from the keys and like a flood of emotions, onto the floor, quickly filling up the room.

You can grab your copy of 'Falling' here.

2 March 2020

