Harry Styles Drops Sugary Sweet Tune

Harry Styles is back in our lives in a big way and over the weekend, dropped a sugary sweet new track titled 'Watermelon Sugar'. Harry performed the track live on while doing double duty on Saturday Night Live as host and performer.

We're not going to lie, we're sort of obsessed with this new era of Harry. He's upped the sexy rocker vibe and we are here for it!

While on the show, Harry also performed his new single 'Lights Up'...

Grab your copy of 'Watermelon Sugar' here.

Pre-order Harry's new album 'Fine Line' here.

