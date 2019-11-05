Harry Styles Drops Album Name And Artwork

Harry Styles made his return to the music scene is a sweaty mess in the clip for his new song 'Lights Up' and now Haz has blessed us with details on a new album!

Harry took to his Instagram page to drop the artwork and title of his new album 'Fine Line'.

The album drops on Friday, 13th December and we cannot WAIT! Many fans have felt that Harry has addressed his sexuality in his new music and believe 'Fine Line' is another nod to it. Is Harry walking a fine line when it comes to his sexual fluidity?

Regardless, we can't wait!

Grab your copy of 'Lights Up' here.

