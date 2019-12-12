Harry Styles Album Drops, Shoots Straight To #1 On iTunes

Harry Styles fans have released a collective squeal across the globe as the singer's album 'Fine Line' dropped today.

The album is full out mellow tunes that showcase Harry's new era, injected with his signature smooth attitude. Listening to the tracks, you can almost feel Harry's smouldering stare gazing at you from across the room.

Highlights include the sultry 'She'.

We're also loving the cheery tune of 'Cherry'.

...and who can go past the new single 'Adore You'.

It seems as though Harry Styles' fans are right behind him, shooting the album straight to the top of the iTunes charts!

Grab your copy of 'Fine Line' here.

