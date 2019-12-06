Harry Styles Addresses His Sexuality In New Hit 'Adore You'

While it really is no ones business, the worlds seems to be obsessed with the fluidity of former One Directioner Harry Styles.

His rock star persona, some wildly exaggerated fan fiction and Harry's own previous song lyrics - like 'Medicine' back in 2018 that included the line: "The boys and the girls are in, I'll mess around with them, and I'm OK with it,"

His first single 'Lights Up' was labelled a 'bisexual bop' with Harry getting hot and steamy with both boys and girls in the film clip and now his new single 'Adore You' includes the line "...walk in your rainbow paradise" which has fans all a fluster.

Regardless, we love Haz's new sound and cannot WAIT for his new album 'Fine Line' to drop on Friday, 13th December.

