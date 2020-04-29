Harry Potter Star Tom Felton Is Charging Over $300 AUD For Shout-Out Videos And Wow, Why Aren't We Famous

Celebrities need money too!

We're in that phase where celebs are selling private messages for fans and Harry Potter star, Tom Felton, has jumped on the bandwagon too!

You can pay around £206 (around $393 AUD at time of publication) for a customised message from Draco Malfoy himself on Cameo.

All you have to do is sign up, send through your request, pay and there you go!

Other celebs on Cameo include Lindsay Lohan, Heidi Montag and even NSYNC member Lance Bass.

Would you purchase a celeb video shout-out? Let us know on our Facebook page.

Missed the show? Catch up with Hughesy & Ed here: