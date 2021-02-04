Harry Potter's Rupert Grint Admits He Hasn't Seen Most Of The Series & We're Screaming

Yes, you read that right. The man, the myth, the Harry Potter LEGEND, has not even seen most of his famous work.

Harry Potter star Rupert Grint confirmed in a rare, personal interview with Variety that he surprisingly hasn’t seen most of his iconic films!

Honestly, he must've actively avoided the long-standing movie series like the plague, we don't know how you can't have seen it!

The actor, who played Ron Weasley for over 10 years explained how many movies he's actually seen.

"I’ve probably seen the first three at the premieres, but after that I stopped watching them," he revealed.

"But now that I have a daughter [Grint’s wife, actor Georgia Groome, gave birth to baby Wednesday in May], I will probably have to watch them with her."

UM YES, you simply can't rob your own child of the magical experience of the world of wizardry, that would honestly have to be illegal.

He also touched on the reported live-action Harry Potter series currently being developed by HBO Max.

"It’ll be weird if it was a continuation kind of thing. I weirdly feel quite protective of that character. Even when I saw the stage shows, it was a very strange experience. … If it’s like a different group of friends, I guess it would be interesting," he said.

We agree with the Weasley, it's best to leave a good thing be!

