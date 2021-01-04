Harry Potter's Devon Murray Just Announced He's Become A Dad In The Most Adorable Way Possible!

It looks like another magical baby has officially joined the muggle world!

Harry Potter's Devon Murray, aka Seamus Finnigan, has become a first-time Dad with his long-time girlfriend, Shannon McCaffrey Quinn, congratulations!

He took to Instagram to make the adorable announcement by posting a picture of a cupcake with a blue footprint on it and the baby boy himself, Cooper Michael Murray!

Devon assured fans in his post that both mum and bub are doing fine after a "very long labour and a scary few minutes at the end."

"It still hasn’t sunk in just yet that we have our very own little boy. I can’t wait to make the most amazing memories with Shannon and Cooper as we begin our little family," he wrote in the caption.

"I can’t wait to have you both home. It’s so hard having to leave you both. I will love you both forever until my last breath," he concluded his post.

The newborn weighed in at approximately 6lbs 10oz and we are so glad to hear the magical family are doing well.

We can't wait to see more adorable posts like these!

