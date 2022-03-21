Harry Potter's Bonnie Wright Has Tied The Knot!

Harry Potter’s Bonnie Wright has married her long-time beau, Andrew Lococo, in a glamorous, pastel-coloured wedding over the weekend.

The 31-year-old star confirmed the news on Instagram yesterday, sharing a snippet which depicts her and her husband flaunting their new weddings bands.

Think you're a Harry Potter mega-fan? Take our Trivia to prove you know your stuff:

Wright portrayed Ginny in all eight of the Harry Potter films, first appearing as the auburn-haired character when she was just nine years old.

The actress is the fourth member of Gryffindor (and the third Weasley) to have tied the knot, following James and Oliver Phelps (Fred and George) who married their partners in 2016 and 2015, respectively, and Matthew Lewis (Neville) who got hitched in 2018.

We’re wishing the happy couple all the best!

Stay up-to-date with all things entertainment by downloading LiSTNR, available for iOS and Android: