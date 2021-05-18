Grab Your Wands, An Unauthorised Harry Potter Show Is About To Tour Australia!

If you're anything like us and can't wait for the next Harry Potter flick, but also don't have the time to rewatch all eight of the movies, this might be a great and hilarious way to compromise.

Potted Potter is the unauthorized Harry Potter parody experience and you bet they're coming down under in June 2021.

The 2021 Anniversary tour will open in Sydney on 22 June, then travel to Canberra on 13 July, Adelaide 27 July, Brisbane 3 August, and Perth on 11 August.

A Parody by Daniel Clarkson and Jeff Turner takes on the ultimate challenge of condensing all seven Harry Potter books (and a real-life game of Quidditch) into seventy hilarious minutes.

Even if you don’t know the difference between a Horcrux and a Hufflepuff (shame on you), this fantastically funny show that features all your favourite characters, a special appearance from a fire-breathing dragon, endless costumes, brilliant songs, ridiculous props, and a generous helping of Hogwarts magic, will make you roar with laughter.

The show’s creators have worked carefully to adapt the production to be COVID safe, which will also mean that repeat visitors to the show will enjoy some exclusive new material.

Ticket prices range from $60 to $80 depending on how quickly you are to get in and if you happen to be in a state or territory that has Dine & Discovery Vouchers, you could be eligible to use yours.

Find out more on the tour here and happy wizarding!

