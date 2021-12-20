'Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return To Hogwarts' Trailer Is Bringing Back The Magic!

Harry Potter fans, you don't want to miss this! Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts is the magical reunion we've all been waiting for!

Fans will be invited on a journey through Harry Potter, reuniting Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, Emma Watson and other cast members and filmmakers across ALL eight Harry Potter film for the first time ever.

The anniversary will be celebrating the first film in the franchise, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone.

Check out the trailer here:

Other Harry Potter alumni joining the anniversary include Helena Bonham Carter, Robbie Coltrane, Ralph Fiennes, Jason Isaacs, Gary Oldman, Tom Felton, James Phelps, Oliver Phelps, Mark Williams, Bonnie Wright, Alfred Enoch, Ian Hart, Toby Jones, Matthew Lewis, Evanna Lynch, producer David Heyman and filmmakers Chris Columbus, Alfonso Cuarón, Mike Newell and David Yates.

You can watch Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts on January 1 at 7:01pm AEDT on BINGE!

Epic Scenes From Harry Potter Films That Were Completely Unscripted

Want more goss? Check out the latest from Hit Entertainment here: