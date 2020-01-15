Harry & Meghan Could Make Half A Billion A Year From Public Speaking

Popular Aussie publicist, Max Markson joined the Hit Network this morning to weigh in on the kind of earnings Harry & Meghan could be making independent of the Royal Family.

He said they could easily be making half a Billion dollars as a couple per year doing public speaking, selling out stadiums across the world.

Listen below to find out what else they'll be able to do that will make them the big bucks.

