Australian retailer Harris Scarfe has gone into voluntary administration.

The linen and homewares business has 66 stores across Australia and employs 1800 staff.

The administrators, Deloitte, say there's sufficient assets to pay entitlements to staff and say they'll keep the jobs of as many as possible.

All gift cards and lay-by deposits will be honoured in full by receivers.

