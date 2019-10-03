Happy Halloween Family Nights Are Coming To Dreamworld This October

Dreamworld is the place to be this Halloween with fam-tastic fun for the whole family leading up to the spookiest night of the year.

Perfect for kids of all ages, there will be loads of entertainment, including trick-or-treating, a fun hay maze for the kiddos, a night train experience, rides at night, and so much more!

^ Me after getting through the hay maze

All of Dreamworld’s iconic rides will be open for some wicked fun, and you could even win cash prizes for the best family or individual costumes.

You won’t want to miss Dreamworld’s Family Spooktacular, happening on selected nights this October from 6pm – 10pm.

^ Clocking off from work and heading straight to Dreamworld like…

Tickets are available for $29pp, or free with your annual pass. For a spook-tacular time, get your passes or tickets online at dreamworld.com.au.