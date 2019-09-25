Hangovers Have Been Ruled An Actual Illness According To A German Court

Did you have to rub your eyes and blink too.... because believe what you are seeing, a German court has ruled legally ruled hangovers as an actual illness!!

Have you ever felt a bit worse for wear after a night of a few too many drinks after work drinks? Fear no more..if you live in Germany that is, because you're in luck! No more throbbing headaches at work, instead enjoy a day at home, guilt free.

Court officials have said the 'illnesses' can consistent of mere small or temporary changes to the body's normal state.

But how did this all come about? Prior to this new law, the creators of an anti-hangover drink that claimed to have elements in it to cure hangovers the morning after were taken to court. Unsurprisingly they were ruled against as a result of stating illegal health claims.

From this, the court determined side effects of hangovers were incurable and therefore it could be placed as an illness.

We Are Still Crying Over The Bachelor Finale

Keep up with your favourite radio shows with the Hit app on iOS and Android!