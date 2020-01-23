Hang Out With Alpacas And Llamas At This Treehouse Airbnb

Animal lovers should start planning their next holiday immediately, because we’ve found you the perfect place to stay!

An Airbnb in Atlanta, USA features two llamas and four alpacas on the property - and you can even pose for photos with them.

There are two separate accommodation options on site. The Alpaca Treehouse is an amazing elevated space located in a bamboo forest, which can sleep up to four guests. The treehouse is the number one most wish-listed Airbnb in Atlanta, and it’s not hard to see why.

If you need a bit more space, the Luxury Llama Cottage is a stunning three bedroom home that can sleep five people. While the treehouse is a rustic experience, the cottage features all the mod-cons that you’d expect.

What a dream!

