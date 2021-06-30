Handy Tips To Boost Your Tax Return This Financial Year!
What you need to know!
The financial new year is inching closer and with 12 months of change, instability and working from home, you’re forgiven for being a little more confused than usual when it comes to your taxes.
So, how do we make the most out of our return?
This morning, Effie Zahos, Editor-at-Large at Canstar, joined the Your Morning Agenda podcast to share her best tips for boosting tax returns this financial year!
Take a listen:
