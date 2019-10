Chapel Street is set to become your dog’s favourite shopping destination.

The shopping and dining precinct has gone pet-friendly – everything from hair dressers to cafes to clothing retailers.

So how to you tell if you and your pet are welcome inside? Keep an eye out for a paw shaped sticker on the window.

Chapel Street Precinct Association says the initiative will make for a more friendly and social experience for shoppers – TBH we’re just excited for the dog-petting opportunities!