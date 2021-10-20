Hammer-Wielding Man Latest String Of Adelaide Assaults

A series of assaults in Adelaide are being investigated by police, as the hunt continues to put a stop to the violent spree.

Police were informed of an attack at Main South Road around 6:30pm on Tuesday night, where a 21 year old man was struck with a hammer before a 27-year-old woman was injured in a similar attack.

The offender is believed to be known to the victims is on the run.

A police search helicopter joined patrol units on the manhunt, but are yet to detain the suspect.

It comes after an attack at Elizabeth where a man was rushed to hospital with head and hand injuries, while a security guard was pushed by a teenager at Rundle Mall.

A boy from Mile End was charged with the Rundle Mall assault, he will appear in youth court at a later date.

The spate of attacks is concerning for SA police, who have asked for any information on the attacks.

