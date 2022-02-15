Hamish & Zoë Foster Blake's Rumoured Pay For Gogglebox Is *Clears Throat* A LOT!

When we thought Hamish Blake and Zoe Foster Blake couldn't be rollin' in it any more, we've been proven wrong.

The power couple will be taking on Celebrity Gogglebox Australia, alongside a bunch of other stars across comedy, fashion, food, conservation and actors, but it's their rumoured salary that's really making our jaws drop!

According to Woman's Day, the couple "are rumoured to have been paid a whopping $500,000 to appear" on the show. EXCUSE MOI!

Not only that, but there's rumours Hamish & Zoe could have their own reality show, with Gogglebox being a 'trial run' for them!

They've got the perfect combination of glamour – seeing inside their $9 million Vaucluse mansion in Sydney would be worth a watch alone – combined with their down-to-earth nature and humour, it would be reality TV gold - Woman's Day wrote.

Regardless if they do or not, we'd really like a "loan" pls.

