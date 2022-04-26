Hamish Blake Reveals LEGO Masters Hasn't Made Him Any Better At Building LEGO

A VERY relatable issue

Article heading image for Hamish Blake Reveals LEGO Masters Hasn't Made Him Any Better At Building LEGO

Pic: Nine

Look, we’re not even going to lie: we still struggle to build LEGO.

The Hit Network was joined by our close friend, Hamish Blake, who revealed we’re not alone in our struggles and shared some very interesting secrets from the upcoming season of LEGO Masters.

Catch the chat before tuning into LEGO Masters, 7:30 tonight on Channel 9:

Nick Barrett

26 April 2022

Article by:

Nick Barrett

Hit
Entertainment
LEGO Masters
Hamish Blake
