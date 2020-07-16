Hamish Blake Has Smashed Out Another Epic Kids Birthday Cake On Instagram! 

Over the past few years Hamish Blake has made a bit of a name for himself in the ‘Bakers of Instagram’ and ‘Dad of the Year’ clubs.

In the past, we’ve seen him create a Ghostbusters cake (which spat out slime), a Mac Truck cake (Cars), a moving dinosaur cake, AND a Cave of Wonders cake (Aladdin), complete with lights beaming out of its eyes and mouth, all for his son, Sonny.

Well NOW, it’s Rudy’s turn!

With his daughter turning three today, Hamish decided it was time to welcome her into the tradition and ask which cake she would like him to whip up.

Initially, Rudy asked for an epic Unicorn cake which had the ability to poop out glitter - AMAZING!

But the youngster (and boss) soon changed her mind and was set on having a cake depicting her rag sheep toy, Sheepy. The twist? Sheepy’s cake head must be able to swivel!

Take a look:

The entire operation has now been posted on his Instagram Story for your entertainment!

If you don’t have time to watch now, Hamish has saved all his past cake construction adventures as Instagram Highlights, so it’s likely he will do the same for Sheepy.

And if you really want to see a spoiler, we’ll post the end result at the very bottom of this page!

Once again, Hamish Blake goes above and beyond! I seriously look forward to his kids' birthdays more than my own now...

Download the Hit Network app on iOS and Android for the latest news updates and Hit Network podcasts.

IT LOOKS AMAZING!