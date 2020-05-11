Hamish Blake Builds Incredible Aladdin Themed Birthday Cake For 6-Year-Old Son

Over the weekend, Hamish Blake nailed yet another birthday cake for his 6-year-old son, Sonny.

Over the years, Blake has entertained Instagram followers with his incredible last minute cake successes at Sonny's request, including a truck, a slime monster, and a dinosaur.

Before the Saturday night cake making began, Blake shared the plan with his followers:

"It’s that time of year again where I pledge to my son I will make whatever birthday cake his heart desires using only determination and blind optimism! (And cake). This year it’s a classic, the Cave Of Wonders from Aladdin... I’m gonna give it my best Sonny Boy!!"

So the Cave of Wonders... No big deal, right?

It was no small job for the father-of-two, but every baker knows that all great cakes begin with some solid prep...

Of course the new host of Nine Network's Lego Masters couldn't make a cake without some serious lego construction work, and he didn't disappoint!

After sharing his cake hack of using a tequila bottle as a rolling pin, Blake moved onto the gold leaf details...

It's safe to say that as the hours wore on, Blake started to turn a little crazy. It happens to the best cake makers.

In a "laundry confessional" Blake confided, "Is it getting near 10? Yep. Did a big chunk fall? Yep. Did I film any of that? Nope, panicked. Just put it straight back on. Kept panicking, kept working. Am I celebrating small wins too early? That's possible. Let's get back at it."

But these setbacks didn't hinder the work! The carving and icing continued without a hitch, and 3 noses later, the cake was finished!

But the task wasn't yet complete... Sonny had requested a glowing cake, just like the film's Cave of Wonders! Could it be done?

In an incredible twist of fate, Blake proved that it could in fact be done! We have to admit, this is a pretty damn impressive cake.

Happy Birthday Sonny! And congratulations Hamish on yet another cake success.

