Hamish Blake Admits He Steals Heaps From The Lego Masters Brick Pit

The second season of Lego Masters is finally here and already become just as big of a hit as the first.

The show has been especially fun to watch while social-distancing, giving us some great at-home activity inspiration, too!

This morning, we spoke with the biggest Lego fan of all (who also happens to be the host) Hamish Blake, who revealed that the show actually hasn’t finished filming, how the agreement with using the brand Lego works and admitted he does take Lego from the brick pit - who wouldn’t?!

Take a listen:

