Halsey & Em Ratajkowski Join The Protests Over George Floyd's Death

In the past few days, more and more celebrities are finding their political voice on social media, after the death of George Floyd.

Both Halsey & Em Rata have gone one step further by joining in the protest in L.A over the weekend.

Halsey live-streamed her first hand experience at the protest through Instagram, and tweeted the events that were taking place.

The series of videos, images, and tweets caused confusion, and rumours started erupting that she had been arrested which left fans worried about her safety.

After the realisation that she was trending, Halsey quickly put the rumour to rest.

Em Ratajkowski urged her fans and followers to ‘dismantle power structures of oppression’, as she documented her time at the protest on Instagram.

They aren’t the only two who have made statements over the weekend.

Here's who else has spoken out over the weekend:

