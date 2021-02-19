Haim Team Up With Taylor Swift For Remix Of 'Gasoline'

Taylor Swift has announced she is the fourth Haim sister as they drop a collab with the singer, a remix of their song 'Gasoline'.

The moody, head swaying track is going to be at the top of your list of songs on repeat for sure...

When talking about the track, the sisters said "since we released wimpiii in june, taylor had always told us that gasoline was her favorite. so when we were thinking about ways to reimagine some of the tracks from the record, we immediately thought of her. she brought such amazing ideas and new imagery to the song and truly gave it a new life"

Grab your copy of 'Gasoline' here.

