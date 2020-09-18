Hailey Bieber Helped Clear Up Hubby Justin's Skin & This Is How She Did It!

Hailey Bieber has been takin' care of her man's skin! Why wouldn't you listen to her tips when her skin is flawless?!

You see, hubby Justin Bieber has been struggling with adult acne for some time and he's been trying ways to get rid of it. But, alas. His skin has been lookin' pretty good lately and it's all thanks to Hailey!

Hailey chatted to Dr. Barbara Sturm on TikTok to share how she helped clear up Justin's skin & this is what we found out:

