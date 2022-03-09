Hackham Park Murderer Sentenced To Life In Prison

A judge has sentenced the killer of an innocent man to life in prison following a frenzied attack at a park in Adelaide’s south.

Shaun Thomas Russell was walking home from a friend’s home via the Hackham West Reserve when he was attacked by 45-year-old Robert Joseph Patard in September of 2019.

Mr Patard beat 35-year-old Mr Russell to death with a garden stake, hitting him three times in a random and frenzied attack.

Mr Patard had spent most of the day arguing with a woman in the park, which resulted in a misdirected eruption of anger towards Mr Russell.

Mr Patard then threw the murder weapon behind a bush before warning a family not to enter the park.

Justice Anne Bampton told the court during sentencing that Mr Patard should not have been at the park at the time after spending the evening prior to the murder taking methamphetamine.

"Mrs Russell spoke about Shaun Russell being in the wrong place at the wrong time. He was not," she said.

"He had every right to be in a public place making his way to his home.

"It was you, in the grip of the uncontrolled anger and sexual possessiveness that underpinned your violent killing that had no right to be in that public place."

After changing his plea to guilty, Mr Patard has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for 25 years.

Mr Patard’s sentence included time served from when he was taken into custody in November of 2019.

