Gympie Warned To Evacuate As Floodwaters Across South East Queensland Continue

Residents in Gympie have been issued a warning to evacuate, with the Premier saying that it will impact about 700 people.

The Bureau of Meteorology has said this is a defining event for much of South-East.

"As of this afternoon at 2pm we start to see the heaviest rainfall existing across Brisbane extending into parts of Ipswich and other City Council areas."

"With heavy falls are occurring during the course of today we’ve seen the falls around Caboolture and early this morning around the Sunshine Coast and towards Noosa," the spokesperson said.

"There is a potential for dangerous and life-threatening flash flooding and on top of that ... localised landslides cannot be discounted during the remainder of this event."

Furthermore, the weather bureau says it's too early to call flood peaks on some rivers as rain continues to run into catchments across the area.

"Finally, damaging wind gust. The low-pressure system that is lingering in the south-east will intensify overnight and bring a potential renewed burst of rainfall but without localised damaging wind gusts that could occur about the coastline and also the hinterland areas."

BOM has also advised that many of the rivers could continue to flood until Sunday.

"We have to emphasise that we could see the potential for significant and dangerous flash flooding over the course of the next 24 hours in all these wet catchments," the BOM spokesperson said.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk on Saturday, urged residents to stay connected and watch the alerts.

"There have been 22 emergency alerts issued recently and the SES has done some 1900 callouts and there have been some 92 water rescues as well." - Premier Palaszczuk

Meanwhile, in a bid to support relief efforts, disaster assistance has been activated for 10 council areas in Queensland’s south-east as heavy rain and flooding continues.

Relief support will be made available for clean up activities on the Fraser Coast, Gold Coast, Gympie, Ipswich, Lockyer Valley, Logan, Noosa, North Burnett, Sunshine Coast and Toowoomba LGAs.

Federal emergency management minister, Bridget McKenzie, said that disaster recovery funding arrangements have been made with the severe rain event still unfolding to support people being evacuated from their homes and businesses.

“For the second time in as many months, south-east Queensland finds itself at the centre of another unfolding emergency, with many roads and bridges in the region already submerged,” she said on Saturday.

Where to find emergency assistance and information:

For emergency assistance, contact SES QLD on 132 500

on 132 500 If your life is at risk, call Triple Zero (000) immediately

(000) immediately Roads and bridges may be impacted by flash flooding. You can find information at Queensland Traffic

For the latest weather updates visit the Bureau of Meteorology

Other emergency updates can be found at Queensland Fire and Emergency Service

