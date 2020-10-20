Gwen Stefani Has Given Her Biggest Hits A Full Country Makeover
Hollaback girl just doesn't the same
Besides being an ageless angel, Gwen Stefani is an iconic star with hits from the 90's and beyond. The singer also has a great sense of humour.
She's appeared on Jimmy Fallon and given some of her biggest hits like 'Don't Speak' and 'Hollaback Girl' a slick coat of country paint!
Would you buy 'Gwen's Gone Country'?
