Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton Have Finally Announced They’re Engaged!

After five years together, Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are officially engaged!

The pair announced the happy news on Instagram this morning, posting this sweet photo showing off Gwen’s ring:

“@blakeshelton yes please! 💍🙏🏻 gx,” Gwen captioned her post, while Blake wrote “Hey @gwenstefani thanks for saving my 2020... And the rest of my life.. I love you. I heard a YES!”

They’re just so darn CUTE!

The couple first started dating five years ago when they met working as coaches on The Voice and have been one of the cutest celebrity couples ever since.

In a recent interview with Dua Lipa (filling in for Jimmy Kimmel on his late night show), the popstar accidentally referred to Blake as Gwen’s husband and her reaction was adorable:

Now let us all go blast 'Nobody But You' to celebrate; they DID just win a CMT Music Award for the track!

Congratulations Gwen and Blake!

