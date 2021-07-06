Gwen Stefani And Blake Shelton Tie The Knot In Beautiful Ceremony!

She may not be a holler-back girl but she is Mrs. Blake Shelton! No Doubt's Gwen Stefani has taken to her Instagram page to let her fans know she has tied the knot with her fellow musician.

Gwen posted a video of their day, showing off her stunning look and the date they got hitched, July 3rd!

The ceremony took place at Blake's Oklahoma ranch, where sources reported he had built a chapel with the intention of the pair marrying there.

Gwen and Blake have been together since 2015 after meeting on the set of The Voice.

