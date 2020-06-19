Guys, Townsville Temps Are Heading Towards Single Digits Next Week

If you thought winter was on a Saturday this year, you are mistaken.

Yep that was a cold, rainy day where we all dug around for our heaters, but winter is making a comeback next week across North Queensland.

At the moment weather reports are pointing to a minimum temp of 10 degrees for most of next week, with top temps warming up to 24-26 degrees.

There's every chance that suburbs to the west of Townsville will feel more of that chill, meaning single digit mornings are a high possibility.

The positives are that there'll be no rain around to add to the fripple factor!

Ingham will wake up to 10 on Wednesday and Thursday, with Ayr copying those conditions.

There's sure to be frost on paddocks in Charters Towers with a minimum temp of 9 on Tuesday then just 8 degrees expected on Wednesday and Thursday morning.

As for what next weekend's conditions are, we'll wait and see what the forecast says but at least the Cowboys v Knights game will be at the peak heat of the day kicking off at 3pm on Saturday!

