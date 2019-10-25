Guys, There Was A Townsville Fella On The Bach But He Did Not Receive A Rose

The Bachelorette is only a couple of weeks in, but already Angie is ticking and flicking her way through the lads in hope of finding her lover.

While Timm with two Ms and Ciarran seem to be hogging all the camera time, (don’t even start me on Jamie) there was a Townsville guy in the mansion!

Which one was our guy??

Was it this one?

Maybe this was him? No hold on...that's Ryan the dog whisperer.

No, no. It was Adam. You know, the guy who read out the group date card on Wednesday this week?

The camera also found him for a couple of seconds during the comedy club scene, literally from the .39-.40 second mark of this clip, c'mon Channel 10!!

ps- shout out to Adam for making the man bun look so modest and actually acceptable... Ciarran- you can lower yours down a bit please.

CONRAD WILL BE IN TOWNSVILLE NEXT WEEK!!

