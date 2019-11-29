Guys! The Temp Is About To Drop Again On The Border!

Well, well, well! Just when you thought we were a couple of days away from the season that is summer...

We've got another cold break!

This weekend, according to the bureau of meteorology the temp is going to drop to 23 tomorrow with a possibility of some rain AND the chance of a thunderstorm in the morning and afternoon.

And for tomorrow?

~even cooler~ with tops of 21 and rain increasing!

(I don't want to speak too soon) but it could be the last cool temp before our Aussie summer!

Enjoy it!